Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

