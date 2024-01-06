Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

