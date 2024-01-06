Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

