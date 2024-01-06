Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of PayPal by 114.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in PayPal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 16,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

