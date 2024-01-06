Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $52.21 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.