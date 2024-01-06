Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.38.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $275.67 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.98 and a 200 day moving average of $345.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

