Telemus Capital LLC Sells 215 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $486.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $500.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.67 and a 200-day moving average of $448.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.