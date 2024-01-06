Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

