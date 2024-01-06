Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.28.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

