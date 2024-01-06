Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 40.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $998.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $910.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

