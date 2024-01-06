Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $5.22. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 11,967 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.88%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

