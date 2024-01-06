Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Trading Down 9%

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Temas Resources Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for iron, titanium, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the La Blache property comprising 48 semi-contiguous minerals, which covers 2,653.25 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

