Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in GSK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 2,289,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

