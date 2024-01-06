Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,511. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.