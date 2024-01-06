Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

