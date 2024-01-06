Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 2,860,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

