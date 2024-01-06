Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. 4,304,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

