Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 295,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,261,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

