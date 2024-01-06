Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,909 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.50. 701,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

