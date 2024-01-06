Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. Teradata comprises approximately 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Teradata worth $51,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Teradata by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teradata by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teradata by 9.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradata by 35.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 119,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %

TDC stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

