Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.49. 92,240,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.