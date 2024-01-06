Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. The stock had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.91. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

