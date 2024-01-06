Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.10

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1042 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of TBVPY remained flat at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $52.80.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Beverage Public
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.