The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up 1.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 200,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,408. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

