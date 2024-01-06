The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

