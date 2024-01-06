The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

