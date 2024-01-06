The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
