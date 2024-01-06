The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $189,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

