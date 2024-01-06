The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DXYN stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

