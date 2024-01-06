The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,422,000 after buying an additional 857,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

