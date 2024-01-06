The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

