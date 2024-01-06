The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $162.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

