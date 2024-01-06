The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,130. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

