The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 476,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.19, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

