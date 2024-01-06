Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.25

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 85205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Thermal Energy International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Further Reading

