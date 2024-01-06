Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $530.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

