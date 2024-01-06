Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,424 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $607,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMO traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $531.23. 1,807,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.80 and its 200-day moving average is $510.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

