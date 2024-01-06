Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $161,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $210,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMO traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.23. 1,807,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.