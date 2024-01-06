THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Increased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,806 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.29. 406,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

