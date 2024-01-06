Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading Up 3.1%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Approximately 279,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 215,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Tirupati Graphite Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.86. The stock has a market cap of £18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

