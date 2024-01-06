Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

