Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Tokens.com Corp. (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 151,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Tokens.com Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.13.

About Tokens.com

(Get Free Report)

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures next-generation blockchain networks through Proof-of-Stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming-based digital assets; purchases and stakes tokens; operates in virtually integrated digital real estate business; and holds NFT assets and invests in crypto-based games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokens.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokens.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.