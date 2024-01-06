TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

