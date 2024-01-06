TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $997.71.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
