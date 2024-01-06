Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.20

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and traded as high as $51.94. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 2,637 shares.

Trend Micro Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.29). Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

