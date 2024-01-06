Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.15% of Trimble worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

