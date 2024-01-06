TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Alexander G. Warren Sells 5,597 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

