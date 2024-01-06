Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

