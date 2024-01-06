Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Stock Price Down 1%

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 11,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 6,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

