Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Boosted by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,211 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tripadvisor worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 410.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 53,887 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $13,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. 1,809,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56 and a beta of 1.49. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.